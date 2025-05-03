Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Verge Price(XVG)
The current price of Verge (XVG) today is 0.004805 USD with a current market cap of $ 79.39M USD. XVG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Verge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 443.82K USD
- Verge price change within the day is -6.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.52B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XVG to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of Verge for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00032088
|-6.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000674
|+16.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00052
|-9.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001375
|-22.25%
Today, XVG recorded a change of $ -0.00032088 (-6.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.Verge 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000674 (+16.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.Verge 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XVG saw a change of $ -0.00052 (-9.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Verge 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001375 (-22.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Verge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.20%
-6.26%
-6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.
Verge is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check XVG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Verge on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Verge buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Verge, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XVG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Verge price prediction page.
Tracing XVG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XVG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Verge price history page.
Looking for how to buy Verge? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Verge on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 XVG to VND
₫126.443575
|1 XVG to AUD
A$0.00744775
|1 XVG to GBP
￡0.00360375
|1 XVG to EUR
€0.0042284
|1 XVG to USD
$0.004805
|1 XVG to MYR
RM0.02051735
|1 XVG to TRY
₺0.1848003
|1 XVG to JPY
¥0.6958601
|1 XVG to RUB
₽0.39847865
|1 XVG to INR
₹0.4061186
|1 XVG to IDR
Rp78.7704792
|1 XVG to KRW
₩6.7296908
|1 XVG to PHP
₱0.2666775
|1 XVG to EGP
￡E.0.24375765
|1 XVG to BRL
R$0.02714825
|1 XVG to CAD
C$0.0066309
|1 XVG to BDT
৳0.5857295
|1 XVG to NGN
₦7.72504655
|1 XVG to UAH
₴0.199888
|1 XVG to VES
Bs0.42284
|1 XVG to PKR
Rs1.3546256
|1 XVG to KZT
₸2.4883173
|1 XVG to THB
฿0.1590455
|1 XVG to TWD
NT$0.14756155
|1 XVG to AED
د.إ0.01763435
|1 XVG to CHF
Fr0.0039401
|1 XVG to HKD
HK$0.03723875
|1 XVG to MAD
.د.م0.0444943
|1 XVG to MXN
$0.0940819
For a more in-depth understanding of Verge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
