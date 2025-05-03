What is Verge (XVG)

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.

Verge is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Verge Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Verge, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XVG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Verge price prediction page.

Verge Price History

Tracing XVG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XVG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Verge price history page.

How to buy Verge (XVG)

Looking for how to buy Verge? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

XVG to Local Currencies

Verge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Verge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Verge What is the price of Verge (XVG) today? The live price of Verge (XVG) is 0.004805 USD . What is the market cap of Verge (XVG)? The current market cap of Verge is $ 79.39M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XVG by its real-time market price of 0.004805 USD . What is the circulating supply of Verge (XVG)? The current circulating supply of Verge (XVG) is 16.52B USD . What was the highest price of Verge (XVG)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Verge (XVG) is 0.113 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Verge (XVG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Verge (XVG) is $ 443.82K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

