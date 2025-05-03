What is Zenqira (ZENQ)

ZENQ token powers AI training and decentralized computing, giving users access to computing resources without managing datacenters or GPUs. It enables passive income through GPU lending and supports investments in AI projects within the Zenqira ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zenqira What is the price of Zenqira (ZENQ) today? The live price of Zenqira (ZENQ) is 0.004057 USD . What is the market cap of Zenqira (ZENQ)? The current market cap of Zenqira is $ 665.19K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZENQ by its real-time market price of 0.004057 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zenqira (ZENQ)? The current circulating supply of Zenqira (ZENQ) is 163.96M USD . What was the highest price of Zenqira (ZENQ)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Zenqira (ZENQ) is 0.0265 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zenqira (ZENQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zenqira (ZENQ) is $ 157.94K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

