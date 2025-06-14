Bok Chick Price (BOK)
The live price of Bok Chick (BOK) today is 0.00040312 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 403.12K USD. BOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bok Chick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bok Chick price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOK price information.
During today, the price change of Bok Chick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bok Chick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bok Chick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bok Chick to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bok Chick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BOK is an AI-powered crypto insight platform built on the Cardano blockchain, combining meme culture with powerful trading utilities. As part of the Google for Startups program and Microsoft Startups Program, BOK delivers real-time crypto tools via Discord, including forecasts, sentiment analysis, swing trade signals, risk guidance, and live price data. It is designed for both beginner and experienced traders seeking smarter, data-driven strategies. BOK goes beyond standard meme projects by integrating utility and engagement. Its Discord-based system currently offers over 20 features—such as BOK AI Trading Agent, trade setups, market sentiment tracking, price charts, and curated crypto news—making insights accessible and interactive within a familiar community space. The platform also integrates an automated trading bot connected to CEX accounts (e.g., Bybit), tested under live conditions, and set to launch a DAO-powered investment program exclusive to holders who hold 300k $BOK and above. Participants can pool funds and benefit from the bot’s performance-based trading, without the need for KYC. By focusing on education, predictive analytics, and active community participation, BOK empowers users to trade smarter—not just ride hype. It is a utility-rich ecosystem wrapped in a playful, meme-friendly brand that’s built to scale and evolve.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Bok Chick (BOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BOK to VND
₫10.6081028
|1 BOK to AUD
A$0.0006167736
|1 BOK to GBP
￡0.0002942776
|1 BOK to EUR
€0.0003466832
|1 BOK to USD
$0.00040312
|1 BOK to MYR
RM0.0017092288
|1 BOK to TRY
₺0.0158788968
|1 BOK to JPY
¥0.0580936232
|1 BOK to RUB
₽0.0321568824
|1 BOK to INR
₹0.0347126632
|1 BOK to IDR
Rp6.6085235328
|1 BOK to KRW
₩0.5507102944
|1 BOK to PHP
₱0.0226029384
|1 BOK to EGP
￡E.0.0200390952
|1 BOK to BRL
R$0.0022332848
|1 BOK to CAD
C$0.000544212
|1 BOK to BDT
৳0.0492975448
|1 BOK to NGN
₦0.622094784
|1 BOK to UAH
₴0.0166448248
|1 BOK to VES
Bs0.040312
|1 BOK to PKR
Rs0.1140668352
|1 BOK to KZT
₸0.2069376208
|1 BOK to THB
฿0.0130530256
|1 BOK to TWD
NT$0.0119081648
|1 BOK to AED
د.إ0.0014794504
|1 BOK to CHF
Fr0.0003265272
|1 BOK to HKD
HK$0.0031604608
|1 BOK to MAD
.د.م0.0036724232
|1 BOK to MXN
$0.0076431552