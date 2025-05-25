What is BrutalSol (BRUTE)

BrutalSol is a Monopoly inspired on-chain GameFi board game. It works with player minting cities, collecting and paying rent, passing checkpoints of Jail, Tax authority & bunkers - all with the roll of a dice to travel the board. The players can permanently burn their minted units to reclaim its base cost (-5% transaction fee) — eliminating “rug” risk and preserving capital. $Brute is BrutalSol's utility token for which we are continuing to enhance usage of. Game Currency: SOL is currently used to mint cities, pay board transaction fees. $Brute will be used to purchase the upcoming NFT booster cards. Profit Share: 100 % of the game’s 5 % processing fee is streamed back to $BRUTE holders in SOL via a treasury contract. Staking and Boosts: Stake $BRUTE to earn additional SOL rewards and unlock rent-multiplier perks such as lower radiation and tax rebates. MarketPlace Fuel (Roadmap-June2025): All trades in the upcoming in-game NFT Card Marketplace will settle in $BRUTE, creating constant transactional demand The social aspect of the game allows players to form communities - which can get together to use their tax points & decrease their city radiations / sabotage other cities. Decreasing your city radiation increases the rent multiplier. 10% of the supply has been locked. Our entire traction has been organic where we have over 400 organic players & over 250 mints within 5 days launch.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BrutalSol (BRUTE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website