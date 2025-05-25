BrutalSol Price (BRUTE)
The live price of BrutalSol (BRUTE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.38K USD. BRUTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BrutalSol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BrutalSol price change within the day is -8.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 903.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRUTE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRUTE price information.
During today, the price change of BrutalSol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BrutalSol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BrutalSol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BrutalSol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BrutalSol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-8.04%
+58.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BrutalSol is a Monopoly inspired on-chain GameFi board game. It works with player minting cities, collecting and paying rent, passing checkpoints of Jail, Tax authority & bunkers - all with the roll of a dice to travel the board. The players can permanently burn their minted units to reclaim its base cost (-5% transaction fee) — eliminating “rug” risk and preserving capital. $Brute is BrutalSol's utility token for which we are continuing to enhance usage of. Game Currency: SOL is currently used to mint cities, pay board transaction fees. $Brute will be used to purchase the upcoming NFT booster cards. Profit Share: 100 % of the game’s 5 % processing fee is streamed back to $BRUTE holders in SOL via a treasury contract. Staking and Boosts: Stake $BRUTE to earn additional SOL rewards and unlock rent-multiplier perks such as lower radiation and tax rebates. MarketPlace Fuel (Roadmap-June2025): All trades in the upcoming in-game NFT Card Marketplace will settle in $BRUTE, creating constant transactional demand The social aspect of the game allows players to form communities - which can get together to use their tax points & decrease their city radiations / sabotage other cities. Decreasing your city radiation increases the rent multiplier. 10% of the supply has been locked. Our entire traction has been organic where we have over 400 organic players & over 250 mints within 5 days launch.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BRUTE to VND
₫--
|1 BRUTE to AUD
A$--
|1 BRUTE to GBP
￡--
|1 BRUTE to EUR
€--
|1 BRUTE to USD
$--
|1 BRUTE to MYR
RM--
|1 BRUTE to TRY
₺--
|1 BRUTE to JPY
¥--
|1 BRUTE to RUB
₽--
|1 BRUTE to INR
₹--
|1 BRUTE to IDR
Rp--
|1 BRUTE to KRW
₩--
|1 BRUTE to PHP
₱--
|1 BRUTE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BRUTE to BRL
R$--
|1 BRUTE to CAD
C$--
|1 BRUTE to BDT
৳--
|1 BRUTE to NGN
₦--
|1 BRUTE to UAH
₴--
|1 BRUTE to VES
Bs--
|1 BRUTE to PKR
Rs--
|1 BRUTE to KZT
₸--
|1 BRUTE to THB
฿--
|1 BRUTE to TWD
NT$--
|1 BRUTE to AED
د.إ--
|1 BRUTE to CHF
Fr--
|1 BRUTE to HKD
HK$--
|1 BRUTE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BRUTE to MXN
$--