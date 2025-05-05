cgETH Hashkey Cloud Price (CGETH.HASHKEY)
The live price of cgETH Hashkey Cloud (CGETH.HASHKEY) today is 1,864.91 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 331.98M USD. CGETH.HASHKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cgETH Hashkey Cloud Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- cgETH Hashkey Cloud price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 178.23K USD
During today, the price change of cgETH Hashkey Cloud to USD was $ -5.806588464179.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cgETH Hashkey Cloud to USD was $ +41.4513545700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cgETH Hashkey Cloud to USD was $ -304.7624732540.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cgETH Hashkey Cloud to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -5.806588464179
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +41.4513545700
|+2.22%
|60 Days
|$ -304.7624732540
|-16.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of cgETH Hashkey Cloud: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-0.31%
+1.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cygnus is the first modular real yield layer. As the end game of real yield, it combines non-EVM systems such as TON with EVM ecosystem. Its yield-bearing Liquidity Validation System provide services for any system that requires its own distributed validation semantics for verification. Users can participate in ecological liquidity security protection while automatically enjoying staking yield, LVS fees and other systems' incentives.
