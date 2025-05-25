What is Henlo Kart (KART)

Henlo Kart players race adorable AI hamsters that learn and improve with each race, enhancing their performance over time. The game offers daily FREE races and the opportunity to win huge jackpots! Hamsters are powered by tiny AI agents that start with no knowledge of the world and learn to race as they go. Each time you compete, your hamster gains experience and improves its racing skills, making each competition more exciting than the last. When a race begins, each hamster takes off from the starting line with the goal of reaching the finish line. Untrained hamsters will be easily (and randomly) distracted, which means they don't always make the best decisions. Highly trained hamsters will make much better racing decisions, but can still randomly be distracted like the others. The winner of each race is determined when one of the hamsters crosses the finish line. If no hamster crosses the finish line before the time runs out, the hamster closest to the finish line wins! If there is a tie, the winner is randomly selected between the tied hamsters. This leads to exciting and unexpected wins! After the competition, you can re-live the excitement by watching a replay of your hamster's performance to see how they stacked up against their competitors.

Henlo Kart (KART) Resource Whitepaper Official Website