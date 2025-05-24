What is Hippo (HIP)

Hippo (HIP) is a thorough decentralized community experiment initiated by the Cycan community. Our vision is to build a Decentralized Autonomous Organization（DAO） driven entirely by the community. HIPPO is a lottery ticket and every day there is a chance to receive airdrops of various tokens in the Cycan ecosystem. HIPPO is the governance token of the Cycan community and step-by-step, we will strive to achieve a true DAO by pure community governance. HIPPO is a decentralized NFT market and will be burned for transaction fees. HIPPO is a token distribution platform and according to the community’s preferences, suitable projects will be selected for airdrops or we can initiate an IDO in the community. All rights of Hippo belong to the community and the future is determined by the community instead of a single person or organization, Hippo is filled with Possibilities. Cycan Network is a decentralized cross-chain digital asset management platform, and will be complete infrastructures for DeFi and NFT. All the projects based on Cycan Network will be airdropped to HIPPO holders. ELP will be the first airdropped token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hippo (HIP) Resource Official Website