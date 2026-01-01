ExchangeDEX+
The live Kinetiq Markets HYPE price today is 25.56 USD.KMHYPE market cap is 22,714,066 USD. Track real-time KMHYPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About KMHYPE

KMHYPE Price Info

What is KMHYPE

KMHYPE Whitepaper

KMHYPE Official Website

KMHYPE Tokenomics

KMHYPE Price Forecast

Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price (KMHYPE)

1 KMHYPE to USD Live Price:

$25.56
-5.20%1D
Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:26:35 (UTC+8)

Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price Today

The live Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) price today is $ 25.56, with a 5.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current KMHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 25.56 per KMHYPE.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,714,066, with a circulating supply of 888.86K KMHYPE. During the last 24 hours, KMHYPE traded between $ 25.21 (low) and $ 27.3 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 31.81, while the all-time low was $ 22.31.

In short-term performance, KMHYPE moved -0.47% in the last hour and -3.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Market Information

$ 22.71M
--
$ 22.71M
888.86K
888,864.9990000001
The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Markets HYPE is $ 22.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KMHYPE is 888.86K, with a total supply of 888864.9990000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.71M.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 25.21
24H Low
$ 27.3
24H High

$ 25.21
$ 27.3
$ 31.81
$ 22.31
-0.47%

-5.22%

-3.86%

-3.86%

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kinetiq Markets HYPE to USD was $ -1.4100912281034.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kinetiq Markets HYPE to USD was $ -2.7845907480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kinetiq Markets HYPE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kinetiq Markets HYPE to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.4100912281034-5.22%
30 Days$ -2.7845907480-10.89%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Kinetiq Markets HYPE

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KMHYPE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kinetiq Markets HYPE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kinetiq Markets HYPE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KMHYPE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price Prediction.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Resource

About Kinetiq Markets HYPE

What is Kinetiq Markets HYPE trading right now?

Current price: ₹2308.1303436027804000, with a price movement of -5.22% over the last 24 hours.

Is KMHYPE attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Liquid Staking Tokens,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Liquid Staked HYPE peers.

How liquid is the Kinetiq Markets HYPE market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about KMHYPE?

With 888864.9990000001 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Kinetiq Markets HYPE compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₹2872.5205880283429000 and ATL of ₹2014.6474165014879000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Kinetiq Markets HYPE being traded today?

It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Kinetiq Markets HYPE's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kinetiq Markets HYPE

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Kinetiq Markets HYPE

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.