Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price Today

The live Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) price today is $ 25.56, with a 5.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current KMHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 25.56 per KMHYPE.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,714,066, with a circulating supply of 888.86K KMHYPE. During the last 24 hours, KMHYPE traded between $ 25.21 (low) and $ 27.3 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 31.81, while the all-time low was $ 22.31.

In short-term performance, KMHYPE moved -0.47% in the last hour and -3.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.71M$ 22.71M $ 22.71M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.71M$ 22.71M $ 22.71M Circulation Supply 888.86K 888.86K 888.86K Total Supply 888,864.9990000001 888,864.9990000001 888,864.9990000001

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Markets HYPE is $ 22.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KMHYPE is 888.86K, with a total supply of 888864.9990000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.71M.