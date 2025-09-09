Project Ascend (ASCEND) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001446 24H High $ 0.00003981 All Time High $ 0.00012084 Lowest Price $ 0.00001446 Price Change (1H) -21.69% Price Change (1D) +77.05% Price Change (7D) --

Project Ascend (ASCEND) real-time price is $0.00002741. Over the past 24 hours, ASCEND traded between a low of $ 0.00001446 and a high of $ 0.00003981, showing active market volatility. ASCEND's all-time high price is $ 0.00012084, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001446.

In terms of short-term performance, ASCEND has changed by -21.69% over the past hour, +77.05% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Project Ascend (ASCEND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.41K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.41K Circulation Supply 999.93M Total Supply 999,932,235.579881

The current Market Cap of Project Ascend is $ 27.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASCEND is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999932235.579881. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.41K.