Stakingverse Staked LYX Price (SLYX)
The live price of Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) today is 0.904737 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 246.16K USD. SLYX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stakingverse Staked LYX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stakingverse Staked LYX price change within the day is -3.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 271.58K USD
Get real-time price updates of the SLYX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLYX price information.
During today, the price change of Stakingverse Staked LYX to USD was $ -0.0358153899705297.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stakingverse Staked LYX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stakingverse Staked LYX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stakingverse Staked LYX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0358153899705297
|-3.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stakingverse Staked LYX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-3.80%
-8.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stakingverse Staked LYX (sLYX) is the non-rebasing liquid staking token of the Stakingverse protocol. Stakingverse is a non-custodial liquid staking platform on the LUKSO blockchain. sLYX can be used in DeFi on the LUKSO blockchain while keeping your staking rewards intact. Stakingverse also offers non-custodial liquid staking for Ethereum via their StakeWise V3 vault and a set up and consultancy service for home stakers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLYX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SLYX to VND
₫23,808.154155
|1 SLYX to AUD
A$1.38424761
|1 SLYX to GBP
￡0.66045801
|1 SLYX to EUR
€0.77807382
|1 SLYX to USD
$0.904737
|1 SLYX to MYR
RM3.83608488
|1 SLYX to TRY
₺35.63759043
|1 SLYX to JPY
¥130.38164907
|1 SLYX to RUB
₽72.17087049
|1 SLYX to INR
₹77.90690307
|1 SLYX to IDR
Rp14,831.75172528
|1 SLYX to KRW
₩1,235.97931044
|1 SLYX to PHP
₱50.72860359
|1 SLYX to EGP
￡E.44.97447627
|1 SLYX to BRL
R$5.01224298
|1 SLYX to CAD
C$1.22139495
|1 SLYX to BDT
৳110.64028773
|1 SLYX to NGN
₦1,396.1901384
|1 SLYX to UAH
₴37.35659073
|1 SLYX to VES
Bs90.4737
|1 SLYX to PKR
Rs256.00438152
|1 SLYX to KZT
₸464.43769158
|1 SLYX to THB
฿29.29538406
|1 SLYX to TWD
NT$26.72593098
|1 SLYX to AED
د.إ3.32038479
|1 SLYX to CHF
Fr0.73283697
|1 SLYX to HKD
HK$7.09313808
|1 SLYX to MAD
.د.م8.24215407
|1 SLYX to MXN
$17.15381352