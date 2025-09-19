What is Standard Protocol (STND)

Standard is building tools for Web3.0 that welcome newcomers, that invite them in and provide a future that empowers all people in every blockchain. Standard introduces new kind of Decentralized finance based on [EIP-5252](https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-5252), which follows crypto's true ethos from Bitcoin, "not your keys, not your crypto". Standard believes in the quote, "not your keys, not your defi", and it tries to make new finance where one could have true self-ownership of his or her digital asset starting with exchange with New Order and payment with its ecosystem's stable currency, SAFU.

Standard Protocol (STND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Standard Protocol (STND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STND token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Standard Protocol (STND) How much is Standard Protocol (STND) worth today? The live STND price in USD is 0.00256769 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STND to USD price? $ 0.00256769 . Check out The current price of STND to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Standard Protocol? The market cap for STND is $ 233.55K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STND? The circulating supply of STND is 90.97M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STND? STND achieved an ATH price of 3.06 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STND? STND saw an ATL price of 0.00195132 USD . What is the trading volume of STND? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STND is -- USD . Will STND go higher this year? STND might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STND price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

