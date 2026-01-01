What is today's price of Stargate Bridged USDT (USDT)?

The live price is ₹90.2256707528084565000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.44%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of USDT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of USDT is 2474991.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Stargate Bridged USDT?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of USDT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Stargate Bridged USDT today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹223340682.1608370810000, positioning Stargate Bridged USDT at rank #2856 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is USDT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Stargate Bridged USDT?

The recent price movement of -0.44% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within XDC Ecosystem,Metis Ecosystem,Kaia Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Bridged USDT,Fuse Ecosystem,Flare Network Ecosystem,Rootstock Ecosystem,IOTA EVM Ecosystem,Rari Ecosystem,Gravity Alpha Ecosystem,Bridged-Tokens,Bridged Stablecoin,Plume Network Ecosystem,Hemi Ecosystem,Peaq Ecosystem,Somnia Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.