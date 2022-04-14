XChange Price (XCHANGE)
The live XChange (XCHANGE) price today is $ 0.0000054, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCHANGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000054 per XCHANGE.
XChange currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,393.25, with a circulating supply of 998.56M XCHANGE. During the last 24 hours, XCHANGE traded between $ 0.00000537 (low) and $ 0.00000551 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00067938, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000501.
In short-term performance, XCHANGE moved -- in the last hour and +6.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of XChange is $ 5.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XCHANGE is 998.56M, with a total supply of 998556613.646979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.39K.
--
-1.40%
+6.29%
+6.29%
During today, the price change of XChange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XChange to USD was $ -0.0000009797.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XChange to USD was $ -0.0000052187.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XChange to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000009797
|-18.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000052187
|-96.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of XChange could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
XChangeSwap is an innovative platform enabling instant cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps through Twitter. By simply tweeting a command to @XChangeSwap, users can exchange tokens across over 20 blockchains without the need for traditional exchanges. This seamless process is powered by Li.FI's bridging technology, ensuring fast and secure transactions. Ideal for users seeking quick and decentralized crypto swaps.
What is the live value of XChange today?
Today, XChange trades at ₹0.000485336431696212000, experiencing a price movement of -1.40% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is XCHANGE right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does XChange have today?
XChange holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has XCHANGE traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₹0.0004826401181867886000 and ₹0.0004952229145640978000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for XCHANGE?
A total of ₹-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret XChange's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem asset built on --, XCHANGE's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
