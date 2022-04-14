XChange Price Today

The live XChange (XCHANGE) price today is $ 0.0000054, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current XCHANGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000054 per XCHANGE.

XChange currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,393.25, with a circulating supply of 998.56M XCHANGE. During the last 24 hours, XCHANGE traded between $ 0.00000537 (low) and $ 0.00000551 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00067938, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000501.

In short-term performance, XCHANGE moved -- in the last hour and +6.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XChange (XCHANGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.39K$ 5.39K $ 5.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.39K$ 5.39K $ 5.39K Circulation Supply 998.56M 998.56M 998.56M Total Supply 998,556,613.646979 998,556,613.646979 998,556,613.646979

