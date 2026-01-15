AI BattleGround Price Today

The live AI BattleGround (AIBG) price today is $ 0.00009035, with a 28.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIBG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00009035 per AIBG.

AI BattleGround currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIBG. During the last 24 hours, AIBG traded between $ 0.0000887 (low) and $ 0.0001255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIBG moved 0.00% in the last hour and -33.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 50.08.

AI BattleGround (AIBG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 50.08$ 50.08 $ 50.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.35K$ 90.35K $ 90.35K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

