AITV Price Today

The live AITV (AITV) price today is $ 0.01149, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current AITV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01149 per AITV.

AITV currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AITV. During the last 24 hours, AITV traded between $ 0.01147 (low) and $ 0.0116 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AITV moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.45K.

AITV (AITV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 7.45K$ 7.45K $ 7.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.49M$ 11.49M $ 11.49M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of AITV is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.45K. The circulating supply of AITV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.49M.