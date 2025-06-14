Coupon Assets Logo

CA1 Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Coupon Assets (CA1) today is 0.5093 USD with a current market cap of $ 4.93M USD. CA1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Coupon Assets Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 83.34K USD
- Coupon Assets price change within the day is +0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.67M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CA1 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CA1 price information.

CA1 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Coupon Assets for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.002685+0.53%
30 Days$ -0.0411-7.47%
60 Days$ -0.3682-41.97%
90 Days$ -0.1091-17.65%
Coupon Assets Price Change Today

Today, CA1 recorded a change of $ +0.002685 (+0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coupon Assets 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0411 (-7.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coupon Assets 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CA1 saw a change of $ -0.3682 (-41.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coupon Assets 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1091 (-17.65%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CA1 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Coupon Assets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Coupon Assets (CA1)

Coupon Assets (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source!

Coupon Assets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coupon Assets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CA1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coupon Assets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coupon Assets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coupon Assets Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coupon Assets, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CA1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coupon Assets price prediction page.

Coupon Assets Price History

Tracing CA1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CA1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coupon Assets price history page.

Coupon Assets (CA1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coupon Assets (CA1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CA1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coupon Assets (CA1)

Looking for how to buy Coupon Assets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coupon Assets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CA1 to Local Currencies

1 CA1 to VND
13,402.2295
1 CA1 to AUD
A$0.779229
1 CA1 to GBP
0.371789
1 CA1 to EUR
0.437998
1 CA1 to USD
$0.5093
1 CA1 to MYR
RM2.159432
1 CA1 to TRY
20.061327
1 CA1 to JPY
¥73.395223
1 CA1 to RUB
40.64214
1 CA1 to INR
43.855823
1 CA1 to IDR
Rp8,349.178992
1 CA1 to KRW
695.764916
1 CA1 to PHP
28.556451
1 CA1 to EGP
￡E.25.317303
1 CA1 to BRL
R$2.821522
1 CA1 to CAD
C$0.687555
1 CA1 to BDT
62.282297
1 CA1 to NGN
785.95176
1 CA1 to UAH
21.028997
1 CA1 to VES
Bs50.93
1 CA1 to PKR
Rs144.111528
1 CA1 to KZT
261.444062
1 CA1 to THB
฿16.475855
1 CA1 to TWD
NT$15.044722
1 CA1 to AED
د.إ1.869131
1 CA1 to CHF
Fr0.412533
1 CA1 to HKD
HK$3.992912
1 CA1 to MAD
.د.م4.639723
1 CA1 to MXN
$9.656328

Coupon Assets Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coupon Assets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Coupon Assets Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coupon Assets

