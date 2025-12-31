GRIPPY Price Today

The live GRIPPY (GRIPPY) price today is $ 0.00009059, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00009059 per GRIPPY.

GRIPPY currently ranks #4579 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GRIPPY. During the last 24 hours, GRIPPY traded between $ 0.00009059 (low) and $ 0.0000908 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.016345000731503544, while the all-time low was $ 0.000004578676747195.

In short-term performance, GRIPPY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -12.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.38.

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Market Information

Rank No.4579 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 1.38$ 1.38 $ 1.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.59K$ 90.59K $ 90.59K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of GRIPPY is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.38. The circulating supply of GRIPPY is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.59K.