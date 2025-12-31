PLTX Price Today

The live PLTX (PLTX) price today is $ 0.0023588, with a 12.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0023588 per PLTX.

PLTX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLTX. During the last 24 hours, PLTX traded between $ 0.0021999 (low) and $ 0.0031 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLTX moved -11.30% in the last hour and +396.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.69K.

PLTX (PLTX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 65.69K$ 65.69K $ 65.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.36M$ 2.36M $ 2.36M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 999,962,010 999,962,010 999,962,010 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of PLTX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.69K. The circulating supply of PLTX is --, with a total supply of 999962010. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.36M.