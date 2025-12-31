SILVER Price Today

The live SILVER (SILVER) price today is $ 0.000000000000252, with a 11.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SILVER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000000000000252 per SILVER.

SILVER currently ranks #5058 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SILVER. During the last 24 hours, SILVER traded between $ 0.000000000000251 (low) and $ 0.000000000000389 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000000000002018195, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000000000295.

In short-term performance, SILVER moved -10.33% in the last hour and +404.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.99K.

SILVER (SILVER) Market Information

Rank No.5058 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 8.99K$ 8.99K $ 8.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.01K$ 106.01K $ 106.01K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of SILVER is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.99K. The circulating supply of SILVER is 0.00, with a total supply of 420690000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.01K.