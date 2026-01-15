Shit Piss Skin Can Price Today

The live Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) price today is $ 0.010891, with a 21.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010891 per SPSC.

Shit Piss Skin Can currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPSC. During the last 24 hours, SPSC traded between $ 0.010781 (low) and $ 0.014819 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SPSC moved -6.07% in the last hour and -21.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.35K.

Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.35K$ 54.35K $ 54.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

