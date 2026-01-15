The Nick Shirley Price Today

The live The Nick Shirley (THENICKSHIRLEY) price today is $ 0.002332, with a 33.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current THENICKSHIRLEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002332 per THENICKSHIRLEY.

The Nick Shirley currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- THENICKSHIRLEY. During the last 24 hours, THENICKSHIRLEY traded between $ 0.002216 (low) and $ 0.004261 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, THENICKSHIRLEY moved -2.88% in the last hour and -29.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.54K.

The Nick Shirley (THENICKSHIRLEY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.54K$ 55.54K $ 55.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of The Nick Shirley is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.54K. The circulating supply of THENICKSHIRLEY is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.