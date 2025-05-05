Cultel Price (CULTEL)
The live price of Cultel (CULTEL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.10K USD. CULTEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cultel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cultel price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of Cultel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cultel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cultel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cultel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-28.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cultel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+8.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing Cultel ($CULTEL), the latest ERC-based meme token inspired by the growing hype around cult-themed memecoins and Vitalik Buterin’s recent tweet expressing his fondness for the word “Cultel.” Designed to capture the imagination of crypto enthusiasts, Cultel taps into the meme token craze while fostering a vibrant and inclusive community. With its unique branding and a nod to Vitalik’s influence, $CULTEL positions itself as the next breakout token in the memecoin space. Early adopters will enjoy the opportunity to ride the wave of excitement as Cultel aims to create a trendsetting ecosystem, blending humor, virality, and crypto innovation. Join the $CULTEL movement and embrace the power of the cult-like community!
