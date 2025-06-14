Joystream Price (JOY)
The live price of Joystream (JOY) today is 0.00124548 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.35M USD. JOY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Joystream Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Joystream price change within the day is +2.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.08B USD
Get real-time price updates of the JOY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JOY price information.
During today, the price change of Joystream to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Joystream to USD was $ -0.0004681335.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Joystream to USD was $ -0.0000817214.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Joystream to USD was $ -0.0003925520450737958.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004681335
|-37.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000817214
|-6.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003925520450737958
|-23.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Joystream: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+2.77%
-13.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Joystream is a decentralized video platform and blockchain. It's powered by the native $JOY token. We built an application called Atlas, which is similar to video platforms that you are already familiar with, but it uses the underlying Joystream blockchain to let you upload videos to your channel, build up your subscriber count, sell your videos as NFTs, and even create your own token for your channel so that people can invest in you. Those token holders can earn a share of the revenue you generate, get early access to your videos, and all sorts of cool things that you control.
Understanding the tokenomics of Joystream (JOY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOY token's extensive tokenomics now!
