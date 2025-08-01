MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers
PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HSK
$0.5083
-0.95%
CLOUD
$0.07497
-8.49%
ETH
$3,401.1
-4.31%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:33
Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy
PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
AI
$0.1134
-5.97%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:32
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7
PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
ORDER
$0.1093
-0.72%
TRUMP
$8.572
-2.77%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:22
Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Xinhua Finance, Jiang Yi, director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, stated on the 1st that
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:21
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this one-picture recap from "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Updated on August 1st: Moonit Memeland's new launchpad. $Larry Story on launchpad ip.world. Pump's
MEME
$0.001793
-10.08%
IP
$5.811
-3.67%
AI
$0.1134
-5.97%
PUMP
$0.00263
+0.61%
MEMES
$0.00008843
-0.70%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:05
A must-read for project owners: Learn from Shi Yongxin how to market through group thinking
In 1981, 16-year-old Shi Yongxin entered the then-almost forgotten Shaolin Temple. At the time, the temple housed only nine monks, struggling to survive by farming and receiving incense offerings. A
LEARN
$0.02072
-3.26%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 10:00
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto
PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
INVEST
$0.0005031
-5.16%
RWA
$0.00345
-4.85%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:53
Coinbase's second-quarter net profit reached $1.4 billion, and the platform's custody assets reached $245 billion.
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase disclosed total revenue of $1.5 billion, net profit of $1.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $512 million for Q2 2025. Subscription and service
SECOND
$0.000013
+31.31%
NET
$0.00011116
+0.23%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:44
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent
According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MET
$0.1915
-2.44%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:39
AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.
According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
BTC
$112,384.9
-1.11%
Share
PANews
2025/08/01 09:34
Trending News
More
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation