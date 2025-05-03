What is Blast Royale (NOOB)

Blast Royale is a mobile Battle Royale game for the web3 generation! We're going to onboard the next billion players onto the blockchain through FUN! By owning NOOBs, we are all going to become PROs.

Blast Royale is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Blast Royale investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NOOB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Blast Royale on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Blast Royale buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Blast Royale Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blast Royale, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NOOB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Blast Royale price prediction page.

Blast Royale Price History

Tracing NOOB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NOOB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Blast Royale price history page.

How to buy Blast Royale (NOOB)

Looking for how to buy Blast Royale? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Blast Royale on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NOOB to Local Currencies

1 NOOB to VND ₫ 12.5180455 1 NOOB to AUD A$ 0.000737335 1 NOOB to GBP ￡ 0.000356775 1 NOOB to EUR € 0.000418616 1 NOOB to USD $ 0.0004757 1 NOOB to MYR RM 0.002031239 1 NOOB to TRY ₺ 0.018347749 1 NOOB to JPY ¥ 0.06892893 1 NOOB to RUB ₽ 0.039335633 1 NOOB to INR ₹ 0.040258491 1 NOOB to IDR Rp 7.798359408 1 NOOB to KRW ₩ 0.666246392 1 NOOB to PHP ₱ 0.026477462 1 NOOB to EGP ￡E. 0.024141775 1 NOOB to BRL R$ 0.002687705 1 NOOB to CAD C$ 0.000656466 1 NOOB to BDT ৳ 0.05798783 1 NOOB to NGN ₦ 0.762337792 1 NOOB to UAH ₴ 0.01978912 1 NOOB to VES Bs 0.0418616 1 NOOB to PKR Rs 0.134109344 1 NOOB to KZT ₸ 0.244823762 1 NOOB to THB ฿ 0.01574567 1 NOOB to TWD NT$ 0.014608747 1 NOOB to AED د.إ 0.001745819 1 NOOB to CHF Fr 0.000390074 1 NOOB to HKD HK$ 0.003686675 1 NOOB to MAD .د.م 0.004404982 1 NOOB to MXN $ 0.009314206

Blast Royale Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Blast Royale, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blast Royale What is the price of Blast Royale (NOOB) today? The live price of Blast Royale (NOOB) is 0.0004757 USD . What is the market cap of Blast Royale (NOOB)? The current market cap of Blast Royale is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NOOB by its real-time market price of 0.0004757 USD . What is the circulating supply of Blast Royale (NOOB)? The current circulating supply of Blast Royale (NOOB) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Blast Royale (NOOB)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Blast Royale (NOOB) is 0.13998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Blast Royale (NOOB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Blast Royale (NOOB) is $ 55.28K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!