Ponder Price(PNDR)
The current price of Ponder (PNDR) today is 0.01417 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PNDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ponder Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 373.22 USD
- Ponder price change within the day is -4.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Ponder for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006786
|-4.56%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00186
|+15.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.007
|-33.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01742
|-55.15%
Today, PNDR recorded a change of $ -0.0006786 (-4.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.Ponder 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00186 (+15.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.Ponder 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PNDR saw a change of $ -0.007 (-33.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Ponder 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01742 (-55.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Ponder: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-4.56%
+23.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ponder is the AI powered comparison engine for all Web3 trends such as EigenLayer restaking, Runes/BRC-20/Ordinals, RWA/NFTs, DePIN protocols and much more. Ponder leverages advanced LLMs such as Llama3 and Mistral to identify leading trends.
|1 PNDR to VND
₫372.88355
|1 PNDR to AUD
A$0.0219635
|1 PNDR to GBP
￡0.0106275
|1 PNDR to EUR
€0.0124696
|1 PNDR to USD
$0.01417
|1 PNDR to MYR
RM0.0605059
|1 PNDR to TRY
₺0.5449782
|1 PNDR to JPY
¥2.0520994
|1 PNDR to RUB
₽1.1751181
|1 PNDR to INR
₹1.1976484
|1 PNDR to IDR
Rp232.2950448
|1 PNDR to KRW
₩19.8459352
|1 PNDR to PHP
₱0.786435
|1 PNDR to EGP
￡E.0.7188441
|1 PNDR to BRL
R$0.0800605
|1 PNDR to CAD
C$0.0195546
|1 PNDR to BDT
৳1.727323
|1 PNDR to NGN
₦22.7812507
|1 PNDR to UAH
₴0.589472
|1 PNDR to VES
Bs1.24696
|1 PNDR to PKR
Rs3.9948064
|1 PNDR to KZT
₸7.3380762
|1 PNDR to THB
฿0.469027
|1 PNDR to TWD
NT$0.4351607
|1 PNDR to AED
د.إ0.0520039
|1 PNDR to CHF
Fr0.0116194
|1 PNDR to HKD
HK$0.1098175
|1 PNDR to MAD
.د.م0.1312142
|1 PNDR to MXN
$0.2774486
For a more in-depth understanding of Ponder, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
