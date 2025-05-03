Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
UNIUM Price(UNM)
The current price of UNIUM (UNM) today is 0.0541 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UNM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UNIUM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 390.06 USD
- UNIUM price change within the day is -7.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of UNIUM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004494
|-7.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0797
|-59.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0951
|-63.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.7951
|-93.63%
Today, UNM recorded a change of $ -0.004494 (-7.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.UNIUM 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0797 (-59.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.UNIUM 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, UNM saw a change of $ -0.0951 (-63.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.UNIUM 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.7951 (-93.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of UNIUM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-7.67%
-46.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
U:NIUM utilizes blockchain technology to give digital assets a separate and unique recognition value, unlike existing virtual assets, and utilizes NFT, which is characterized by non-interchangeability based on influencers and artists. U:NIUM aims to provide an ecosystem where influencers and their fans can exchange and communicate by providing an NFT platform that can trade with various content.
|1 UNM to VND
₫1,423.6415
|1 UNM to AUD
A$0.083855
|1 UNM to GBP
￡0.040575
|1 UNM to EUR
€0.047608
|1 UNM to USD
$0.0541
|1 UNM to MYR
RM0.231007
|1 UNM to TRY
₺2.080686
|1 UNM to JPY
¥7.834762
|1 UNM to RUB
₽4.486513
|1 UNM to INR
₹4.572532
|1 UNM to IDR
Rp886.885104
|1 UNM to KRW
₩75.770296
|1 UNM to PHP
₱3.00255
|1 UNM to EGP
￡E.2.744493
|1 UNM to BRL
R$0.305665
|1 UNM to CAD
C$0.074658
|1 UNM to BDT
৳6.59479
|1 UNM to NGN
₦86.977111
|1 UNM to UAH
₴2.25056
|1 UNM to VES
Bs4.7608
|1 UNM to PKR
Rs15.251872
|1 UNM to KZT
₸28.016226
|1 UNM to THB
฿1.79071
|1 UNM to TWD
NT$1.661411
|1 UNM to AED
د.إ0.198547
|1 UNM to CHF
Fr0.044362
|1 UNM to HKD
HK$0.419275
|1 UNM to MAD
.د.م0.500966
|1 UNM to MXN
$1.059278
For a more in-depth understanding of UNIUM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
