Axelar to Mozambican Metical Conversion Table
WAXL to MZN Conversion Table
MZN to WAXL Conversion Table
- 1 WAXL3.87 MZN
- 5 WAXL19.36 MZN
- 10 WAXL38.72 MZN
- 50 WAXL193.6 MZN
- 100 WAXL387.19 MZN
- 1,000 WAXL3,871.91 MZN
- 5,000 WAXL19,359.55 MZN
- 10,000 WAXL38,719.1 MZN
- 1 MZN0.2582 WAXL
- 5 MZN1.291 WAXL
- 10 MZN2.582 WAXL
- 50 MZN12.91 WAXL
- 100 MZN25.82 WAXL
- 1,000 MZN258.2 WAXL
- 5,000 MZN1,291 WAXL
- 10,000 MZN2,582 WAXL
Axelar (WAXL) is currently trading at MT 3.87 MZN , reflecting a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MT152.36K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MT4.53B MZN. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Axelar Price page.
74.81B MZN
Circulation Supply
152.36K
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.53B MZN
Market Cap
0.41%
Price Change (1D)
MT 0.0644
24H High
MT 0.0587
24H Low
The WAXL to MZN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Axelar's fluctuations against MZN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Axelar price.
WAXL to MZN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WAXL = 3.87 MZN | 1 MZN = 0.2582 WAXL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WAXL to MZN is 3.87 MZN.
Buying 5 WAXL will cost 19.36 MZN and 10 WAXL is valued at 38.72 MZN.
1 MZN can be traded for 0.2582 WAXL.
50 MZN can be converted to 12.91 WAXL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WAXL to MZN has changed by -18.78% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.41%, reaching a high of 4.12 MZN and a low of 3.75 MZN.
One month ago, the value of 1 WAXL was 3.83 MZN, which represents a +1.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WAXL has changed by 0.00703286 MZN, resulting in a +0.18% change in its value.
WAXL to MZN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Axelar (WAXL) has fluctuated between 3.75 MZN and 4.12 MZN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 3.75 MZN to a high of 4.89 MZN. You can view detailed WAXL to MZN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MT 3.83
|MT 4.47
|MT 5.75
|MT 5.75
|Low
|MT 3.19
|MT 3.19
|MT 3.19
|MT 2.55
|Average
|MT 3.83
|MT 3.83
|MT 3.83
|MT 3.19
|Volatility
|+9.00%
|+23.60%
|+62.44%
|+79.38%
|Change
|-4.43%
|-19.54%
|+1.14%
|-0.36%
Axelar Price Forecast in MZN for 2027 and 2030
Axelar’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WAXL to MZN forecasts for the coming years:
WAXL Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Axelar could reach approximately MT4.07, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WAXL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WAXL may rise to around MT4.71 MZN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Axelar Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Axelar Overview
Mozambican Metical Overview
WAXL to MZN Market Statistics
1,240,823,657.978546
ETH
Current WAXL to MZN Exchange Rate
The live Axelar (WAXL) price today is MT 3.8687133664429127388, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXL to MZN conversion rate is MT 3.8687133664429127388 per WAXL.
Discover More Axelar on MEXC
The Mozambican Metical is the official currency of Mozambique, a country located in Southeast Africa. The currency is denoted by the symbol 'MT' and its ISO code is 'MZN'. The Metical is subdivided into 100 centavos, similar to how many other world currencies are divided into smaller units. As the country's official currency, the Metical plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, serving as a medium of exchange for goods and services, a unit of account to measure the economic value of items, and a store of value for savings.
The Metical is issued and regulated by the Bank of Mozambique, the country's central bank. The bank's monetary policy decisions, such as setting interest rates and controlling the money supply, can have a significant impact on the value of the Metical. These decisions are influenced by a variety of economic factors, including inflation, economic growth, and foreign exchange rates, among others.
In everyday economic life, the Mozambican Metical is used for a wide range of transactions, from purchasing everyday goods and services to conducting business deals and investments. It is also used in the country's foreign exchange market, where it is traded against other currencies. This market plays a key role in determining the Metical's exchange rate, which affects the cost of imports and exports, and can influence the country's balance of trade.
Despite being the official currency of Mozambique, the Metical is not widely used outside of the country. This is due, in part, to the country's economic challenges and the relative instability of the currency. As a result, international businesses and investors who engage in transactions involving Mozambique often use other more steady and internationally recognized currencies, such as the U.S. dollar or the Euro.
In summary, the Mozambican Metical is an integral part of Mozambique's economy, facilitating economic transactions and serving as a key measure of the country's economic health. Its value is influenced by a range of economic factors and monetary policy decisions made by the Bank of Mozambique. While not widely used outside of the country, the Metical remains a significant currency within Mozambique's borders.
WAXL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WAXL/USDT
|0.06
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WAXL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Axelar is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WAXL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WAXL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Axelar futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Axelar with MZN in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit MZN
Fund your account with MZN using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Axelar
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Axelar, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited MZN.
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WAXL and MZN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Axelar (WAXL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Axelar Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06056
- 7-Day Change: -18.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WAXL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MZN, the USD price of WAXL remains the primary market benchmark.
[WAXL Price] [WAXL to USD]
Mozambican Metical (MZN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MZN/USD): 0.01564696124355664
- 7-Day Change: +0.07%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.07%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MZN means you will pay less to get the same amount of WAXL.
- A weaker MZN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WAXL securely with MZN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WAXL to MZN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Axelar (WAXL) and Mozambican Metical (MZN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WAXL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WAXL to MZN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MZN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MZN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MZN's strength. When MZN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WAXL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Axelar, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WAXL may rise, impacting its conversion to MZN.
Convert WAXL to MZN Instantly
Use our real-time WAXL to MZN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WAXL to MZN exchange rate calculated in India?
The WAXL to MZN exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WAXL (often in MZN), converted to MZN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WAXL to MZN exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WAXL to MZN rate changes frequently because both WAXL and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WAXL to MZN in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WAXL to MZN rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WAXL to MZN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WAXL to MZN, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WAXL to MZN conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WAXL against MZN over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WAXL to MZN rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MZN, influencing the conversion rate even if WAXL remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WAXL to MZN exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WAXL to MZN rate.
Can I compare the WAXL to MZN rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WAXL to MZN rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WAXL to MZN rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WAXL price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WAXL to MZN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WAXL to MZN price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WAXL and MZN in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WAXL and MZN.
What's the difference between converting WAXL to MZN and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WAXL and MZN. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WAXL to MZN a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WAXL prices in MZN or stablecoins. WAXL to MZN is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WAXL to MZN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. MZN may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WAXL to MZN rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Axelar News and Market Updates
Explore More About Axelar
Axelar Price
Learn more about Axelar (WAXL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Axelar Price Prediction
Explore WAXL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Axelar may be headed.
How to Buy Axelar
Want to buy Axelar? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WAXL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WAXL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WAXL USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WAXL with leverage. Explore WAXL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Disclaimer
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