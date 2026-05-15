Axelar to Swedish Krona Conversion Table
WAXL to SEK Conversion Table
SEK to WAXL Conversion Table
- 1 WAXL0.556207 SEK
- 5 WAXL2.78 SEK
- 10 WAXL5.56 SEK
- 50 WAXL27.81 SEK
- 100 WAXL55.62 SEK
- 1,000 WAXL556.21 SEK
- 5,000 WAXL2,781.04 SEK
- 10,000 WAXL5,562.07 SEK
- 1 SEK1.797 WAXL
- 5 SEK8.989 WAXL
- 10 SEK17.97 WAXL
- 50 SEK89.89 WAXL
- 100 SEK179.7 WAXL
- 1,000 SEK1,797 WAXL
- 5,000 SEK8,989 WAXL
- 10,000 SEK17,978 WAXL
Axelar (WAXL) is currently trading at kr 0.556207 SEK , reflecting a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at kr21.91K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of kr650.85M SEK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Axelar Price page.
10.76B SEK
Circulation Supply
21.91K
24-Hour Trading Volume
650.85M SEK
Market Cap
0.33%
Price Change (1D)
kr 0.0644
24H High
kr 0.0587
24H Low
The WAXL to SEK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Axelar's fluctuations against SEK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Axelar price.
WAXL to SEK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WAXL = 0.556207 SEK | 1 SEK = 1.797 WAXL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WAXL to SEK is 0.556207 SEK.
Buying 5 WAXL will cost 2.78 SEK and 10 WAXL is valued at 5.56 SEK.
1 SEK can be traded for 1.797 WAXL.
50 SEK can be converted to 89.89 WAXL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WAXL to SEK has changed by -18.78% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.33%, reaching a high of 0.591964 SEK and a low of 0.53957 SEK.
One month ago, the value of 1 WAXL was 0.549957 SEK, which represents a +1.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WAXL has changed by 0.00101112 SEK, resulting in a +0.18% change in its value.
WAXL to SEK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Axelar (WAXL) has fluctuated between 0.53957 SEK and 0.591964 SEK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.53957 SEK to a high of 0.702727 SEK. You can view detailed WAXL to SEK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|kr 0.55
|kr 0.64
|kr 0.82
|kr 0.82
|Low
|kr 0.45
|kr 0.45
|kr 0.45
|kr 0.36
|Average
|kr 0.55
|kr 0.55
|kr 0.55
|kr 0.45
|Volatility
|+9.00%
|+23.60%
|+62.44%
|+79.38%
|Change
|-4.43%
|-19.54%
|+1.14%
|-0.36%
Axelar Price Forecast in SEK for 2027 and 2030
Axelar’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WAXL to SEK forecasts for the coming years:
WAXL Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Axelar could reach approximately kr0.584018, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WAXL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WAXL may rise to around kr0.676073 SEK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Axelar Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Axelar Overview
Swedish Krona Overview
WAXL to SEK Market Statistics
1,240,823,657.978546
ETH
Current WAXL to SEK Exchange Rate
The live Axelar (WAXL) price today is kr 0.55620718633266969105, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXL to SEK conversion rate is kr 0.55620718633266969105 per WAXL.
Discover More Axelar on MEXC
The Swedish Krona, abbreviated as SEK, is the official currency of Sweden, a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe. Established as a national currency in the late 19th century, the Swedish Krona plays a crucial role in Sweden's economic life. It is managed and issued by the central bank of Sweden, Sveriges Riksbank, which is known as the oldest central bank in the world.
The Swedish Krona is a fiat currency, meaning it is government-issued money that is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the trust and confidence that people place in the stability of the Swedish government. This trust allows the Swedish Krona to be used as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value.
In everyday economic life, the Swedish Krona is used for all types of transactions, from buying everyday goods and services to conducting large-scale business deals. It is also the currency used for the government's monetary and fiscal policies. The value of the Swedish Krona relative to other currencies can affect Sweden's economic health, influencing import and export prices, inflation, and interest rates.
Like many other currencies, the Swedish Krona is traded on the foreign exchange market. Its exchange rate against other currencies is determined by supply and demand factors in this market. These factors can include economic indicators, political stability, and market speculation.
Despite the widespread use of the Swedish Krona, Sweden is known for its high digital payment adoption rate. The country is moving towards becoming a cashless society, with cards and mobile payment apps increasingly replacing cash transactions. However, the Swedish Krona remains the legal tender, and the transition to a fully cashless society is still a work in progress.
In conclusion, the Swedish Krona is more than just a means of payment; it is a symbol of Sweden's economic autonomy and stability. As the country continues to evolve and adapt to the digital age, the role and significance of the Swedish Krona in Sweden's economy will inevitably continue to change.
WAXL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WAXL/USDT
|0.06
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WAXL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Axelar is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WAXL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WAXL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Axelar futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Axelar with SEK in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit SEK
Fund your account with SEK using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Axelar
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Axelar, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited SEK.
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WAXL and SEK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Axelar (WAXL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Axelar Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06051
- 7-Day Change: -18.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WAXL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SEK, the USD price of WAXL remains the primary market benchmark.
[WAXL Price] [WAXL to USD]
Swedish Krona (SEK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SEK/USD): 0.1088328407014799
- 7-Day Change: -0.26%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.26%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SEK means you will pay less to get the same amount of WAXL.
- A weaker SEK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WAXL securely with SEK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WAXL to SEK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Axelar (WAXL) and Swedish Krona (SEK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WAXL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WAXL to SEK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SEK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SEK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SEK's strength. When SEK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WAXL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Axelar, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WAXL may rise, impacting its conversion to SEK.
Convert WAXL to SEK Instantly
Use our real-time WAXL to SEK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WAXL to SEK exchange rate calculated in India?
The WAXL to SEK exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WAXL (often in SEK), converted to SEK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WAXL to SEK exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WAXL to SEK rate changes frequently because both WAXL and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WAXL to SEK in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WAXL to SEK rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WAXL to SEK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WAXL to SEK, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WAXL to SEK conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WAXL against SEK over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WAXL to SEK rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SEK, influencing the conversion rate even if WAXL remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WAXL to SEK exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WAXL to SEK rate.
Can I compare the WAXL to SEK rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WAXL to SEK rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WAXL to SEK rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WAXL price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WAXL to SEK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WAXL to SEK price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WAXL and SEK in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WAXL and SEK.
What's the difference between converting WAXL to SEK and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WAXL and SEK. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WAXL to SEK a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WAXL prices in SEK or stablecoins. WAXL to SEK is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WAXL to SEK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. SEK may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WAXL to SEK rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Axelar News and Market Updates
Explore More About Axelar
Axelar Price
Learn more about Axelar (WAXL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Axelar Price Prediction
Explore WAXL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Axelar may be headed.
How to Buy Axelar
Want to buy Axelar? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WAXL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WAXL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WAXL USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WAXL with leverage. Explore WAXL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy Axelar with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.